Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 585 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 501.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zumiez alerts:

In other Zumiez news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 1,200 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 180,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $5,412,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,893,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,993,231.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,421 shares of company stock worth $10,300,160. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $32.66 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.47. The stock has a market cap of $841.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZUMZ. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Zumiez from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 price target on shares of Zumiez and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.