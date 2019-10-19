Makh Group (OTCMKTS:WWIN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Makh Group Corp (OTCMKTS:WWIN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.54. Makh Group shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 500 shares.

Makh Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WWIN)

WeWin Group Corp, formerly Makh Group Corp, is a provider of management consulting services company. The Company is engaged in providing consulting services for selection of production plants and products in China. The Company offers a range of services such as, search for production plants and business partners in China, search for products and materials, services of a business interpreter, assistance with legal support, search for legal counsels and auditors, development of logistic schemes of product delivery from China, Market analysis and marketing research in China, arrangement of business tours and excursions of product plants (including virtual ones) and exhibitions, assistance with organization of contacts and business meetings between clients and Chinese commercial and industrial companies, plants and factories, and consultations on registration and conducting business in China.

