Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MMMB. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Mamamancini’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mamamancini’s from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

MMMB stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. Mamamancini’s has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $0.93.

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter. Mamamancini’s had a negative return on equity of 125.89% and a net margin of 3.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mamamancini’s will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mamamancini’s

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.

