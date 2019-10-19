Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MANH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH traded down $3.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.36. 571,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,876. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.23. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $297,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $3,499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,863,510.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,100 shares of company stock worth $4,697,840. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.