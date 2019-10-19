Mark D. Mcclain Sells 56,000 Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $1,044,960.00.

SAIL stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.56 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $63.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 17.8% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.