Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel Sells 250 Shares

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.50, for a total transaction of $283,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,697,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MKL stock opened at $1,130.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,164.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,097.67. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $950.16 and a 12-month high of $1,216.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Markel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 37.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKL. ValuEngine cut shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,130.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Markel by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,691,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

