Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on MRTN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Marten Transport and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.59. 397,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,205. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $214.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 1,073.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Marten Transport by 19.3% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

