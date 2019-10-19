Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $22.62 and last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 118440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $214.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.00%.

MRTN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on Marten Transport and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,192,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,393,000 after purchasing an additional 126,004 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,072,000 after purchasing an additional 97,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Marten Transport by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,433,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Marten Transport by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,062,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,283,000 after purchasing an additional 26,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 944,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 101,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

