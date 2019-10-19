Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,590 shares during the quarter. Matrix Service comprises 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $9,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Matrix Service by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matrix Service by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joseph F. Montalbano sold 10,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $209,199.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,836.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.94. Matrix Service Co has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $398.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.60 million. Matrix Service had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matrix Service Co will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

