Matthew S. Bromberg Sells 12,000 Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $73,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 716,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,702.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.50, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.28. Zynga Inc has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.18 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Zynga from $6.60 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price target on Zynga and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

