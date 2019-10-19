Maxcoin (MAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $234,916.00

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $234,916.00 and $2.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptohub.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00848925 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00034367 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00178377 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005664 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00087870 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002290 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003971 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org.

Maxcoin Coin Trading

Maxcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.