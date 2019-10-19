Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, National Securities began coverage on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MTBC opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.05. Medical Transcription Billing has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Medical Transcription Billing had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medical Transcription Billing will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Medical Transcription Billing news, Director John N. Daly sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $37,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,900 shares in the company, valued at $578,287. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,906 over the last 90 days. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medical Transcription Billing

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

