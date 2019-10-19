MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Trading Up 1.9%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) was up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.20, approximately 108,083 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 267,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a $8.50 price target on MediPharm Labs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

About MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF)

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharma-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to Canadian licensed cultivators of cannabis for selling cannabis oil, formulations, and derivatives under their own brand.

