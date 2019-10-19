Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 29,727 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 285.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,727 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,373,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 375,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,310,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,506,000 after buying an additional 264,851 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,297,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $1,926,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

