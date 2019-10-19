Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 48.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,731 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,556,000 after purchasing an additional 421,695 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 11,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $782,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,729 shares of company stock worth $6,450,745. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $69.93 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $43.24 and a twelve month high of $78.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.44% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Barclays started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $85.00 target price on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

