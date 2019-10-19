Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,050 Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Radian Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97. Radian Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $24.62.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $394.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.77 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 43.66% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

