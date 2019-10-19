Megacoin Reaches One Day Volume of $39.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 53.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $122,778.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 33.6% against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00675215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012733 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013158 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000714 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,265,737 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.