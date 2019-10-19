MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered MEGGITT PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Societe Generale lowered MEGGITT PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised MEGGITT PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get MEGGITT PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of MEGGY remained flat at $$15.20 during trading hours on Friday. MEGGITT PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

About MEGGITT PLC/ADR

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for MEGGITT PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEGGITT PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.