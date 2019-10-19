MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several research firms have commented on MEIP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $1.78 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $119.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 819.04% and a negative return on equity of 76.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christine Anna White acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 55.6% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 105.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 19,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

