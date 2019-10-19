MenaPay (MPAY) Price Tops $0.0510

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One MenaPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0510 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular exchanges including Hanbitco, Dcoin, Sistemkoin and ABCC. MenaPay has a total market cap of $4.87 million and $551,684.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00227803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.01130813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029611 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00089652 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,401,656 tokens. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio.

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, Dcoin, Sistemkoin and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

