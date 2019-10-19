Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

Meridian Bancorp stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 118,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Meridian Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $980.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBSB. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 688,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 22,972 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $8,931,000. Castine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 44.1% during the second quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 476,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 145,862 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $6,035,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 60.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 333,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 125,290 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

