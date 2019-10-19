Merriman Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,103 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. FMR LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 796.2% during the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 19,750.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 994.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

SCHC opened at $32.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average is $32.11. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.