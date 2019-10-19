Merriman Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 970.1% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $56.53 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.80.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4117 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

