Merriman Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Chevron by 18.4% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 74,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 53,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $114.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.49.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

In related news, Director Debra L. Reed acquired 4,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $1,754,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at $730,306.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

