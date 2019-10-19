Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000.

Shares of RSX stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Profile

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

