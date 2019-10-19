Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $259,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 79,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.28.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.