Merriman Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 3.3% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 59,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 714,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,630,000 after buying an additional 75,604 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $117.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.80. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $123.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.46.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

