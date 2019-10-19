Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $40.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Metropolitan Bank has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $25.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 6.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 13.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 196.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

