MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,936 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 31.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,464 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 14.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.91. 93,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,734. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

