MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MTG stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.52. 1,888,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.03 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 42,983 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 238,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 82,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.