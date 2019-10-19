Michael van Messel Purchases 201,283 Shares of Shore Capital Group Ltd (LON:SGR) Stock

Shore Capital Group Ltd (LON:SGR) insider Michael van Messel acquired 201,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £291,860.35 ($381,367.24).

On Thursday, September 26th, Michael van Messel purchased 198,717 shares of Shore Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £268,267.95 ($350,539.59).

Shares of SGR opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Shore Capital Group Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 264 ($3.45). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 168.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 202.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 million and a P/E ratio of 14.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Shore Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.97%.

About Shore Capital Group

Shore Capital Group Limited offers corporate advice; a market-making business; investment research available in the United Kingdom, and a range of investment opportunities within its asset management and principal finance activities. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets, Asset Management, Central Costs and Principal Finance.

