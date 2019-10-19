MicroBitcoin (MBC) Hits One Day Volume of $5,634.00

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $18.19 million and approximately $5,634.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005890 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

