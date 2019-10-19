Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Longbow Research

Longbow Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cleveland Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cascend Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.36.

Shares of MU opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $51.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.97.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $116,256.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $406,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,658,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,188 shares of company stock worth $2,811,181. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 31,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $15,766,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.6% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.4% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 231,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

