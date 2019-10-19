Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,505 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.9% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT traded down $2.28 on Friday, hitting $137.41. 27,654,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,875,502. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.14 and a 200-day moving average of $132.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,074.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $142.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $5,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,785,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 433,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,562,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Nomura set a $161.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.97.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

