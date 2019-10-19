MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

MSTR traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,588. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.66. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $153.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.19). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $117.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.98 per share, with a total value of $260,262.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 487.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 28,188 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at $59,082,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.2% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

