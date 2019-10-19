Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company’s lead product candidate consists of MSP-2017, a nasal spray. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montréal, Canada. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

Shares of MIST stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.56). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 8,150 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $144,988.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $679,000. VHCP Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,033,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,344,000. 53.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

