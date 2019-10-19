Minerals Technologies’ (MTX) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $165.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 218.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $51.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $63.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.88.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 7,502 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $344,341.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich acquired 1,500 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $71,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,649.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 152,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

