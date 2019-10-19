Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,679,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Integre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,182,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Anthem by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in Anthem by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.67.

NYSE ANTM opened at $249.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.81.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $152,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

