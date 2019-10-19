Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 849 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Teradata were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teradata to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradata from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.29.

NYSE TDC opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $49.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.17 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 1.07%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.