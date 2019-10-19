Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 911 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 168,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after buying an additional 67,306 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 869.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 287,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,329,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.22.

DUK opened at $95.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $80.89 and a one year high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,194.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $409,509.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,653 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

