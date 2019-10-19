Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MobileIron, Inc. is engaged in providing security and management solutions for mobile applications, content, and devices. The Company provides software tools for device management, activity intelligence, and security. MobileIron offers multi-OS mobile device management software, mobile application management, Wireless Expense Management, Enterprise Mobility, Mobile Device Security and Bring-Your-Own-Device privacy controls, MobileIron Virtual Smartphone Platform. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Mobileiron in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mobileiron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Mobileiron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mobileiron from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobileiron has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Shares of MOBL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 691,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,338. Mobileiron has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 89.20% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $50.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mobileiron will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tae Hea Nahm sold 274,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $1,855,126.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Lp Storm III sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $8,762,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,133,327 shares of company stock valued at $14,395,291 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Mobileiron by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mobileiron by 1,740.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Mobileiron by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Mobileiron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Mobileiron by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

