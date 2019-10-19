Mohamed Farouk Acquires 500 Shares of ADES International Holding PLC (LON:ADES) Stock

ADES International Holding PLC (LON:ADES) insider Mohamed Farouk purchased 500 shares of ADES International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,300 ($16.99) per share, with a total value of £6,500 ($8,493.40).

Mohamed Farouk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Mohamed Farouk purchased 500 shares of ADES International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of GBX 6,500 ($84.93).

On Monday, October 14th, Mohamed Farouk purchased 500 shares of ADES International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of GBX 6,500 ($84.93).

On Monday, September 30th, Mohamed Farouk purchased 1,000 shares of ADES International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,309 ($17.10) per share, with a total value of £13,090 ($17,104.40).

ADES opened at GBX 1,300 ($16.99) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $569.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 892.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.91. ADES International Holding PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 739.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 751.10.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADES International in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

ADES International Company Profile

ADES International Holding Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides oil and gas drilling and production services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Algeria, and Egypt. The company offers offshore and onshore contract drilling services, including drilling and work over services. It also provides accommodation, catering, and other barge based support services; project services, such as outsourcing various operating projects for clients comprising maintenance and repair services; and production services.

