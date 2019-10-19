Monero Price Up 0.1% This Week (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Monero has a total market cap of $936.01 million and $78.51 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $54.21 or 0.00675849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kraken, Exrates, Crex24 and CoinEx. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004595 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002307 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000169 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,266,335 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, SouthXchange, Coindeal, Huobi, Stocks.Exchange, Braziliex, Liquid, HitBTC, DragonEX, Kraken, Gate.io, OKEx, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, BTC Trade UA, Binance, Crex24, Instant Bitex, Bitlish, OpenLedger DEX, B2BX, TradeOgre, Graviex, Coinbe, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bithumb, Exmo, Bitfinex, Exrates, Bisq, Coinut, Nanex, Bitbns, BitBay, Coinroom, Cryptomate, Upbit, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, Trade Satoshi, Ovis, LiteBit.eu, CoinEx and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

