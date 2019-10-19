Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of MNR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.60. 352,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,843. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $15.77.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.91 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $104,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 895,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,655,751.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $243,997.00. Insiders acquired a total of 24,880 shares of company stock worth $338,088 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 108,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 48,576 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 107,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 2nd quarter worth $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

