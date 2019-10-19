Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $83.98

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.98 and traded as high as $82.92. Moog shares last traded at $82.92, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Moog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $740.97 million for the quarter.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

