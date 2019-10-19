More Coin Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. More Coin has a market cap of $75,385.00 and approximately $182.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00228162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.64 or 0.01128221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00029660 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00089125 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live.

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

