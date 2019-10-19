Morgan Stanley Acquires 54,421 Shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,421 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Bandwidth worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAND. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter worth about $322,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter worth about $1,388,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 34.7% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.50. Bandwidth Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Henry R. Kaestner sold 16,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $1,425,733.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $850,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAND. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Bandwidth from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

