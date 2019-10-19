Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) a CHF 315 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 315 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 320 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 325 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a CHF 320 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 225 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 297.46.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Company Profile

