Morgan Stanley Cuts LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target to $58.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RAMP. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a positive rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveRamp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, First Analysis raised LiveRamp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.29.

RAMP stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $37.72. 514,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,834. LiveRamp has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $63.23. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.50.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 323.70%. The company had revenue of $82.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $44,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $128,380. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,524,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

