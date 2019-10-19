Morgan Stanley Has $7.08 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,001 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.99% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $4,454,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 128.6% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 34,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2,189.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 56,779 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $85.12 and a 52-week high of $107.44.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6853 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

